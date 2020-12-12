Dr. Leon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luis Leon, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Leon, MD
Dr. Luis Leon, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia U Peruana and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Leon works at
Dr. Leon's Office Locations
Pima Heart & Vascular2404 E River Rd Bldg 1, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular126 S Coronado Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular120 W Calle de las Tiendas, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 838-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net Federal Services
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Onecare
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Agents Mutual Benefit Association (SAMBA)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WPS Health Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leon is concern about his patients and does whatever he can to help them healed.
About Dr. Luis Leon, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- San Joaqum Genl Hosp
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Cayetano Heredia U Peruana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leon works at
Dr. Leon has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.