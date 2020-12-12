Overview of Dr. Luis Leon, MD

Dr. Luis Leon, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia U Peruana and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Leon works at Pima Heart & Vascular in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Sierra Vista, AZ and Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.