Dr. Luis Linan, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Linan, MD
Dr. Luis Linan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University.
Dr. Linan's Office Locations
Jose Luis Diaz M.d. P.A.10501 Vista del Sol Dr Ste 220, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 200-3857
The Hospitals of Providence1625 Medical Center Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 747-2702
Las Palmas Medical Center1801 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 593-2444
The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus2001 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 577-6686
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
very intelligent and approachable doctor. During my delivery he got to work and kicked out whoever was in his way. He quickly sutured me up in a minute which resulted in a younger body! I feel reborn after giving birth
About Dr. Luis Linan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Linan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.