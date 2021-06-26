Overview of Dr. Luis Linan, MD

Dr. Luis Linan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University.



Dr. Linan works at Dr. Luis E Linan, MD in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.