Overview

Dr. Luis Lopez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Lopez works at Tampa Bay Endoscopy Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.