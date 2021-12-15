Overview of Dr. Luis Lopez, MD

Dr. Luis Lopez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Apollo Beach, FL. They graduated from Fundacion Universitaria San Martin and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Lopez works at TGH Brandon Healthplex in Apollo Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.