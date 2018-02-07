Overview of Dr. Luis Lopez, MD

Dr. Luis Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Lopez works at San Dimas Medical Group in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.