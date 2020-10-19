Overview of Dr. Luis Luna, MD

Dr. Luis Luna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Luna works at Ultra Care NJ in Paterson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.