Dr. Manrique has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luis Manrique, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luis Manrique, MD
Dr. Luis Manrique, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Manrique works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Manrique's Office Locations
-
1
Central Dupage Hospital Association25 N Winfield Rd # 505, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-5518
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manrique?
He saved me from an infectious disease, when I was in intensive care. May God bless him.
About Dr. Luis Manrique, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245257062
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manrique accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manrique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manrique works at
Dr. Manrique speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Manrique. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manrique.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manrique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manrique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.