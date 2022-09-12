Dr. Luis Marmol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marmol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Marmol, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Marmol, MD
Dr. Luis Marmol, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Desoto Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.
Dr. Marmol's Office Locations
Luis G. Marmol MD PA2525 Harbor Blvd Ste 303, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 235-1901
Hospital Affiliations
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He take care me really good he did. Septoplastic and turbinate reduction amazing doctor
About Dr. Luis Marmol, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marmol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marmol accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marmol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marmol has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marmol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marmol speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Marmol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marmol.
