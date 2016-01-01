Overview

Dr. Luis Marrero Abascal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Marrero Abascal works at Island Doctors in Saint Augustine, FL with other offices in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.