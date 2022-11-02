Dr. Luis Mejia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mejia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Mejia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Luis Mejia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mejia works at
Primary Care Pediatrics PA1507 S Hiawassee Rd Ste 105, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 445-9224
Central Florida Neurosurgery Institute - Kissimmee720 W Oak St Ste 111, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 822-1171
- 3 201 Hilda St Ste 25, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 445-9224
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth East Orlando
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Mejia did my EGD and colonoscopy and I had a great experience with him. He made sure to explain everything that was going to happen and followed up well afterward. I’ve since had a telehealth follow up with a nurse practitioner in the group and she was wonderful as well. I wish I remembered her name.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1295771889
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State U - Detroit MC
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Mejia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mejia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mejia works at
Dr. Mejia has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mejia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mejia speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mejia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mejia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mejia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.