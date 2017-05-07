Dr. Luis Mejico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mejico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Mejico, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Mejico, MD
Dr. Luis Mejico, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U Catolica Cordoba and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Mejico works at
Dr. Mejico's Office Locations
-
1
Suny Upstate90 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 464-4243
-
2
Upstate Medical University750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-4243Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mejico?
I saw Dr. Mejico for treatment of optic neuritis in 2008 and for checkups for the next several years. He was a fantastic doctor, was very clear in explaining any medical topic, and was always friendly and willing to answer any question our family had. After a full recovery, I continued to see him for checkups. He is incredibly knowledgeable about his field, and I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Luis Mejico, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1366400152
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University
- Georgetown University
- U Catolica Cordoba
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mejico has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mejico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mejico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mejico works at
Dr. Mejico has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mejico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mejico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mejico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mejico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.