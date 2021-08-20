Overview of Dr. Luis Mendez, MD

Dr. Luis Mendez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Mendez works at South Florida Gynecologic Oncology in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Uterine Fibroids and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.