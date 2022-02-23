See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Luis Isea Mercado, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Luis Isea Mercado, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Luis Isea Mercado, MD

Dr. Luis Isea Mercado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. 

Dr. Isea Mercado works at AdventHealth Medical Group Internal Medicine at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Isea Mercado's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Internal Medicine at Orlando
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 235, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 462-2133

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Isea Mercado?

Feb 23, 2022
Dr. Isae Luis Mercado is knowledgeable and very caring doctor. You can feel his sincerity and his dedication to his medical practice. He is also very humble and down to earth. You will be at ease to ask just about anything and more in relation to his medical expertise.
Chris Q, Roman — Feb 23, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Luis Isea Mercado, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Luis Isea Mercado, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Isea Mercado to family and friends

Dr. Isea Mercado's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Isea Mercado

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Luis Isea Mercado, MD.

About Dr. Luis Isea Mercado, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1659808020
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Luis Isea Mercado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isea Mercado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Isea Mercado has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Isea Mercado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Isea Mercado works at AdventHealth Medical Group Internal Medicine at Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Isea Mercado’s profile.

Dr. Isea Mercado has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isea Mercado.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isea Mercado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isea Mercado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Luis Isea Mercado, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.