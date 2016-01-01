Overview of Dr. Luis Merced, MD

Dr. Luis Merced, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.



Dr. Merced works at The Right Spinal Clinic Inc. in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.