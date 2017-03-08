Dr. Luis Mora, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Mora, DPM
Overview of Dr. Luis Mora, DPM
Dr. Luis Mora, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their residency with Staten Island University Hospital
Dr. Mora's Office Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Associates of Richmond County PC2260 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 668-0922Monday1:00pm - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Dr. Luis Mora2749 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 668-0922
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mora?
He been my mother elba reyes foot dr for so long thur tough time thur out all time verry good wow i am amz how he treat my mom look foward in seeing him soon luis reyes thks dr mora
About Dr. Luis Mora, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1356576961
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Rutgers
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mora has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mora speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mora. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.