Dr. Luis Morales, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Luis Morales, MD

Dr. Luis Morales, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Morales works at LUIS FRANCISCO MORALES MD in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Morales' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Luis F Morales MD PA
    5235 Southmost Rd Ste B, Brownsville, TX 78521 (956) 504-6227

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchitis
Acute Bronchitis
Dysentery
Bronchitis
Acute Bronchitis
Dysentery

Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Infections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Roundworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Driscoll Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 13, 2016
    Dr. Morales has taken care of my children's needs for over 10 years. The care has always been excellent. His staff works hard to minimize your wait, doctor treats you like family. My children look forward to see the doctor & staff since it like visiting old friends.
    Del S. in Brownsville TX — May 13, 2016
    About Dr. Luis Morales, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1265488332
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY Downstate
    • Cayetano Heredia U Peruana
    • PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morales works at LUIS FRANCISCO MORALES MD in Brownsville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Morales’s profile.

    Dr. Morales has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

