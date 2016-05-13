Overview of Dr. Luis Morales, MD

Dr. Luis Morales, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Morales works at LUIS FRANCISCO MORALES MD in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.