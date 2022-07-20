Dr. Luis Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Morales, MD
Dr. Luis Morales, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus.
Communicare Health Centers1200 Brooklyn Ave Ste 365, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 225-5930
Communicare Health Centers3066 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78220 Directions (210) 233-7000
I have been seeing Dr. Morales for over 15 years he has amazing bedside manner. He is thoughtful before he provides opinion and he’s honest with his delivery which I appreciate. I love the televize it it saves me a trip I can still see him he can see me I think they’re the best thing in today’s world. Most importantly his staff answers the phone and if they can’t press amazing they will always get back with you in a timely manner!!! If there were more than five stars I would give them Five stars I will give him those too! Staff is really amazing too, Christina, Rebecca and Eloísa goes above and beyond!
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morales has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Amniocentesis and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.
