See All Phlebologists in New York, NY
Dr. Luis Navarro, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Luis Navarro, MD

Phlebology
4.7 (82)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Luis Navarro, MD

Dr. Luis Navarro, MD is a Phlebologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Phlebology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Barcelona, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Navarro works at The Vein Treatment Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Navarro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Vein Treatment Center
    327 E 65TH ST, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3477

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ambulatory Phlebectomy
Doppler Test
Endovascular Disorders
Ambulatory Phlebectomy
Doppler Test
Endovascular Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ambulatory Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Doppler Test Chevron Icon
Endovascular Disorders Chevron Icon
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Endovenous Ablation of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Vein Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Doppler (Legs and Arms) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Navarro?

    Feb 08, 2023
    Dr Patel was patient and thorough and made sure to clearly explain a potential plan and different options available to me.
    Anonymous — Feb 08, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Luis Navarro, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Luis Navarro, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Navarro to family and friends

    Dr. Navarro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Navarro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Luis Navarro, MD.

    About Dr. Luis Navarro, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225172034
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Columbus Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Barcelona, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Navarro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navarro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Navarro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Navarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Navarro works at The Vein Treatment Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Navarro’s profile.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Navarro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navarro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navarro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navarro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Luis Navarro, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.