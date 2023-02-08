Dr. Luis Navarro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navarro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Navarro, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Navarro, MD
Dr. Luis Navarro, MD is a Phlebologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Phlebology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Barcelona, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Navarro's Office Locations
The Vein Treatment Center327 E 65TH ST, New York, NY 10065 Directions (732) 769-3477
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Luis Navarro, MD
- Phlebology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1225172034
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Columbus Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Barcelona, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Navarro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Navarro using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Navarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navarro speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Navarro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navarro.
