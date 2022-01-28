Dr. Luis Nieves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Nieves, MD
Dr. Luis Nieves, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Hurst, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.
Physician Partners of America: 1717 Precinct Line Road1717 Precinct Line Rd Ste 200B, Hurst, TX 76054 Directions (817) 945-4446
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
appreciate the time taken to actually listen to me. it means a lot.
About Dr. Luis Nieves, MD
- Pain Management
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801089503
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- Baylor Medical Center
- Baylor Medical Center
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Dr. Nieves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nieves accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nieves using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nieves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nieves has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nieves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nieves speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieves. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieves.
