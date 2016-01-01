Dr. Ochoa-Pelaez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luis Ochoa-Pelaez, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Ochoa-Pelaez, MD
Dr. Luis Ochoa-Pelaez, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from BOLIVIAN HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN ANDRES / FACULTYOF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ochoa-Pelaez works at
Dr. Ochoa-Pelaez's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Family Medicine Center235 N Palisade Dr, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-3561Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Family Medicine Center1400 E Church St Bldg 8, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-3561Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 1600 N Rose Ave # 1104, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 988-2795
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ochoa-Pelaez?
About Dr. Luis Ochoa-Pelaez, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1528021383
Education & Certifications
- BOLIVIAN HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN ANDRES / FACULTYOF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ochoa-Pelaez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ochoa-Pelaez works at
Dr. Ochoa-Pelaez speaks Spanish.
Dr. Ochoa-Pelaez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochoa-Pelaez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ochoa-Pelaez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ochoa-Pelaez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.