Dr. Luis Omphroy, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Omphroy, MD
Dr. Luis Omphroy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.
Dr. Omphroy's Office Locations
Gabriela Ortiz-omphroy MD LLC98-1247 Kaahumanu St Ste 118A, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 487-7700
Luis C. Omphroy MD LLC98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 680, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 487-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My first surgery ever was with Dr. Omphroy’s staff. I researched doctors that specialize in pterygiums and he has the most experience on island. He is thorough, clear, and honest with the pre- and post-op procedures and expectations. He takes his time with his patients and does excellent work! I’m 3 weeks into recovery and doing great.
About Dr. Luis Omphroy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Omphroy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omphroy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Omphroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Omphroy has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Pterygium and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Omphroy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Omphroy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omphroy.
