Dr. Luis Orihuela, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Orihuela, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from San Marcos University and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Locations
Tenet Florida Physician Services - Tamarac7421 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 718-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Florida Medical Center
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Thorough and explains everything. The oofice staff is great!
About Dr. Luis Orihuela, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1730173568
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Arzobispo Loayza Hospital, Unmsm
- Oakwood Hospital
- San Marcos University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orihuela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orihuela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orihuela speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Orihuela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orihuela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orihuela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orihuela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.