Overview of Dr. Luis Ortega, MD

Dr. Luis Ortega, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Ortega works at Uhs Sahara Inc in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Homicidal Ideation and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.