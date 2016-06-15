Dr. Luis Ortega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Ortega, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Ortega, MD
Dr. Luis Ortega, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Ortega's Office Locations
Uhs Sahara Inc5460 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 216-8900
Dr. Luis Ortega, MD620 S Tonopah Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 413-1391
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was Dr. Ortega's patient in 2013. We spent much time helping me restructure my priorities. He changed narcotic drugs given to me by the VA Dr's and the Nellis AFB Dr.s. I was over-medicated resulting in terrible results.
About Dr. Luis Ortega, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1831296904
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortega has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortega accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortega has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Homicidal Ideation and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.