Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD

Pediatric Nephrology
4.1 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD

Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Ortiz works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Nephrotic Syndrome and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ortiz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Nephrotic Syndrome
Proteinuria
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Nephrotic Syndrome
Proteinuria

Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Nephrotic Syndrome
Proteinuria
Congenital Renal Dysplasia
Acute Kidney Failure
Alkalosis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hydronephrosis
Hypertension
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Renal Scan
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney
Dehydration
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hemodialysis
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stones
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peritoneal Dialysis
Potassium Deficiency
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Osteodystrophy
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Small Kidney
Systemic Vasculitis
Tuberous Sclerosis
Ultrasound, Kidney
Vasculitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD

    • Pediatric Nephrology
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1114026242
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ortiz has seen patients for Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Nephrotic Syndrome and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

