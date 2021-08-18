Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD
Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Ortiz works at
Augusta University Medical Center1120 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Best pediatric nephrologist. He will make your kids comfortable and will make their care his priority.
- Pediatric Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1114026242
- Augusta University Medical Center
