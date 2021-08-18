Overview of Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD

Dr. Luis Ortiz, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Augusta, GA.



Dr. Ortiz works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Nephrotic Syndrome and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.