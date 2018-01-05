Dr. Luis Palacio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palacio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Palacio, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Palacio, MD
Dr. Luis Palacio, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.

Dr. Palacio's Office Locations
Summit Ridge Medical Center4791 Summit Ridge Dr, Reno, NV 89523 Directions (775) 982-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been trying to figure out my 14year old daughters knee pain for 3 years. Most the other doctors just dismissed it as “growing pains”. But Dr. Palacio took the time to come to a real conclusion and a plan to fix the problem. He spent about 35min. With us.
About Dr. Luis Palacio, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659486330
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palacio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palacio accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palacio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Palacio speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Palacio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palacio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palacio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palacio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.