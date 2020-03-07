Dr. Luis Pary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Pary, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Pary, MD
Dr. Luis Pary, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane, WA.
Dr. Pary works at
Dr. Pary's Office Locations
-
1
Pps Providence Epilepsy Center105 W 8th Ave Ste 318C, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 474-2894
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pary?
I am looking for Dr Parys new office. My father used him for three years with excellent results from a stroke. He is the most knowledgeable Dr in his profession in Spokane and since his disappearance we have not found anyone to compare and have been referred to other drs.
About Dr. Luis Pary, MD
- Neurology
- English, Portuguese
- 1316940240
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pary has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pary accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pary works at
Dr. Pary speaks Portuguese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.