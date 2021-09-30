Overview

Dr. Luis Pena-Hernandez, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PORTER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pena-Hernandez works at Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Disorders Institute of South Florida in Wellington, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.