Dr. Luis Penate-Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penate-Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Penate-Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Penate-Perez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Centro Universitario De Matanzas.
Dr. Penate-Perez works at
Locations
-
1
Lc Health Management LLC8200 SW 117th Ave Ste 112, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 596-7432
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Penate-Perez?
About Dr. Luis Penate-Perez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053341214
Education & Certifications
- Centro Universitario De Matanzas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penate-Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penate-Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penate-Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penate-Perez works at
Dr. Penate-Perez speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Penate-Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penate-Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penate-Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penate-Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.