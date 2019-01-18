Dr. Luis Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Perez, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Perez, MD
Dr. Luis Perez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Dr. Perez's Office Locations
Habana Office4730 N Habana Ave Ste 104, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 872-4492Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Hand and Plastic Surgery Center2318 Greenbranch Dr Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 866-4426
Florida Orthopedic Partners Wesley Chapel2615 Windguard Cir Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 907-9960
Hand Care Specialists of Wesley Chapel LLC2050 Ashley Oaks Cir Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez?
I found Dr. Perez to be very accommodating, engaging and helpful. He treated my hand issues during my first visit - did not require a second visit to give me shots in my hands. (I was very happy with this since it seems most times a doctor will want you to come back after the initial visit to have treatment done.) He seemed very interested in hearing about me, my life and my health. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Luis Perez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1417081191
Education & Certifications
- Christine M. Kleinert Institue For Hand and Microsurgery-Senior Fellowship
- General/Plastic Surgery Combined Program
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- University Of Buenos Aires
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.