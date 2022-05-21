See All Pediatric Urologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Luis Perez, MD

Pediatric Urology
4.1 (21)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Luis Perez, MD

Dr. Luis Perez, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Perez works at Children's Urology of the Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Circumcision, Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Urology of the Carolinas
    230 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 315-6905

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Cabarrus
  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Circumcision
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis

Circumcision Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Repair Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 21, 2022
    This man basically saved my life when I was 13. He freed me from a childhood of being so sick and bedridden. I am now 25 years old and living my best life.
    Megan Glover — May 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Luis Perez, MD
    About Dr. Luis Perez, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1972587483
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Med Center
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    • Pediatric Urology and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perez works at Children's Urology of the Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Perez’s profile.

    Dr. Perez has seen patients for Circumcision, Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

