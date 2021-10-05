Dr. Luis Pineda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pineda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Pineda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luis Pineda, MD
Dr. Luis Pineda, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Virgen Milagrosa Educational Institute / Institute Of Medicine Foundation and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Pineda works at
Dr. Pineda's Office Locations
Luis F Pineda MD PC1909 Laurel Rd, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 978-3570
Cooper Green Mercy Hospital1515 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 930-3282
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The most wonderful, thorough physician you could ever hope for. The staff are a family and they treat you like family too. No question is laughed at, but well explained and time is taken with each patient to make sure you understand everything that is going on. Often explained in a simple analogy that anyone can understand. Dr Pineda and his staff are SAINTS everyone should be so lucky to have a Doctor like this.
About Dr. Luis Pineda, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Virgen Milagrosa Educational Institute / Institute Of Medicine Foundation
- Psychiatry
