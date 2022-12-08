Dr. Luis Porrata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porrata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Porrata, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Porrata, MD
Dr. Luis Porrata, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Porrata's Office Locations
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly - he takes time to explain things.
About Dr. Luis Porrata, MD
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Hematology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
