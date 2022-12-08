See All Hematologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Luis Porrata, MD

Hematology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Luis Porrata, MD

Dr. Luis Porrata, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Porrata works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Porrata's Office Locations

    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Very friendly - he takes time to explain things.
    Jack Christensen — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Luis Porrata, MD

    • Hematology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992784391
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    • Hematology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Porrata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porrata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Porrata has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Porrata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Porrata works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Porrata’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Porrata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porrata.

