Dr. Luis Raez, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Memorial Division of Hematology & Oncology801 N Flamingo Rd Ste 11, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 890-4789Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I have to thank Dr Raez and the entire team of doctors, nurses and personnel, for all the care that my dad received at Memorial Hospital. With their care, my dad was able to live an independent and good quality life for many years - he was diagnosed with lung cancer.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1922030071
- University Of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
