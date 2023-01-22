Dr. Luis Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Ramirez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luis Ramirez, MD
Dr. Luis Ramirez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Ramirez's Office Locations
Womens Health Institute of South Texas Pllc2821 Michaelangelo Dr Ste 100, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 683-6073
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He's a great doctor. He was with me in every step when I lost my baby. He was very helpful and understanding.
About Dr. Luis Ramirez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1083880280
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Breech Position and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
