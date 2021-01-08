See All Plastic Surgeons in Doral, FL
Dr. Luis Ramirez, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (18)
Map Pin Small Doral, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Luis Ramirez, MD

Dr. Luis Ramirez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Doral, FL. They graduated from Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.

Dr. Ramirez works at Venus Cosmetic Institute in Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Ramirez's Office Locations

    Venus Cosmetic Institute
    7902 NW 36th St Ste 202, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 08, 2021
    Had my BBL done 3 weeks ago, I fell in love with Dr. Ramirez and his work, he was super nice and funny. He treated me and my husband as if we were family! You can tell he cares. My coordinator was Mayden and she still is the best, she still continues to text with me to help me out! I loved my experience there and my results ??????
    LeeAnna M Mayoral — Jan 08, 2021
    About Dr. Luis Ramirez, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1225240625
    Education & Certifications

    • American Board Of Abdominal Surgeons
    • Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez works at Venus Cosmetic Institute in Doral, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ramirez’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

