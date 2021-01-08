Dr. Luis Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Ramirez, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Ramirez, MD
Dr. Luis Ramirez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Doral, FL. They graduated from Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.
Dr. Ramirez's Office Locations
Venus Cosmetic Institute7902 NW 36th St Ste 202, Doral, FL 33166 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Had my BBL done 3 weeks ago, I fell in love with Dr. Ramirez and his work, he was super nice and funny. He treated me and my husband as if we were family! You can tell he cares. My coordinator was Mayden and she still is the best, she still continues to text with me to help me out! I loved my experience there and my results ??????
About Dr. Luis Ramirez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- American Board Of Abdominal Surgeons
- Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
