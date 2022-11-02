Overview

Dr. Luis Rechani, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Rechani works at HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology in Miami Lakes, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation and Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.