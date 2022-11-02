Dr. Luis Rechani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rechani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Rechani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Rechani, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Rechani works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology15100 NW 67th Ave Ste 104, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 676-5930Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Biscayne3801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 300, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (305) 330-3436Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
3
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Aventura21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 100, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 203-4242Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rechani?
I had Vtach in Key West and was medavaced to Miami Mercy. Dr Rechani took care of my problem. He was incredibly caring, even making a special trip to see me Sunday night to ease my concerns. Bedside manner is outstanding! We could see he really cared. Also, after the ablation, he personally went upstairs to my room to talk to my wife about how well everything went. Just a great guy and excellent doctor. I was really lucky to have him. Thanks, man.
About Dr. Luis Rechani, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548226459
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/U Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hosp
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rechani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rechani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rechani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rechani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rechani works at
Dr. Rechani has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation and Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rechani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rechani speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rechani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rechani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rechani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rechani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.