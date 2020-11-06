Dr. Luis Reina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Reina, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Reina, MD
Dr. Luis Reina, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Duncan Regional Hospital.
Dr. Reina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Reina's Office Locations
-
1
Mmg Urology3201 W Gore Blvd Ste 300, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 585-5448
-
2
The Rehabilitation Center3401 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 355-8620
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Duncan Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reina?
Dr Reina has been my doctor for about 10 years. He is a wonderful doctor and really listens to what you say. It is hard to get an appointment but that is because people like and trust him!
About Dr. Luis Reina, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1891891362
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reina works at
Dr. Reina has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Reina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.