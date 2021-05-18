Dr. Luis Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Reyes, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Reyes, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from La Salle University School Of Med|University La Salle / Mexican School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg, South Texas Health System Heart and South Texas Health System McAllen.
Dr. Reyes works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Surgical RGV416 Lindberg Ave Ste A, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 396-8762
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
- South Texas Health System Heart
- South Texas Health System McAllen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Reyes?
If I could give Dr. Luis Reyes, 10 Stars I would, He has been beyond Fabulous and very Caring. I went in on Monday, May 3, 2021, in sever pain to the hospital. He knew exactly what was happening to me, and repaired by hernia, wrapped in intestines right away. The utmost care and patience he has shown me has been outstanding, and I would not trust anyone but him for his outstanding knowledge of what a doctor truly is. My Family thanks him, I thank him, and can't say enough about how great this man really is. Thank you Doctor Reyes for your outstanding treatment. Thanks or stars will never be enough for saving me that day.
About Dr. Luis Reyes, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427027804
Education & Certifications
- Fairview Gen Hospital|Oh State University Hospital
- La Salle University School Of Med|University La Salle / Mexican School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes works at
Dr. Reyes has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Obesity and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reyes speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.