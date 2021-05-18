Overview

Dr. Luis Reyes, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from La Salle University School Of Med|University La Salle / Mexican School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg, South Texas Health System Heart and South Texas Health System McAllen.



Dr. Reyes works at Valley Surgical RGV in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Obesity and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.