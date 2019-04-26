See All Plastic Surgeons in Edinburg, TX
Dr. Luis Rios Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Luis Rios Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (19)
Map Pin Small Edinburg, TX
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Luis Rios Jr, MD

Dr. Luis Rios Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

Dr. Rios Jr works at Rios Center For Plastic Surgery in Edinburg, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Rios Jr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Two Rivers Surgery Center P.A.
    2101 Cornerstone Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 682-3147
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rios Jr?

    Apr 26, 2019
    Went into the Rios Center for Plastic Surgery MedSpa during my lunch break to try out the dermalinfusion facial with the hydrojelly mask. It was quick, I was in and out and it was an amazing experience, I am in love with the results of the facial and the mask. I already booked my next appointment!!
    — Apr 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Luis Rios Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Luis Rios Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rios Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Rios Jr' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rios Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Luis Rios Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Luis Rios Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730171216
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Rios Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rios Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rios Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rios Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rios Jr works at Rios Center For Plastic Surgery in Edinburg, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rios Jr’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rios Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rios Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rios Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rios Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Luis Rios Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.