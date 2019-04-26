Dr. Luis Rios Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rios Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Rios Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Rios Jr, MD
Dr. Luis Rios Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Rios Jr works at
Dr. Rios Jr' Office Locations
Two Rivers Surgery Center P.A.2101 Cornerstone Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 682-3147
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Went into the Rios Center for Plastic Surgery MedSpa during my lunch break to try out the dermalinfusion facial with the hydrojelly mask. It was quick, I was in and out and it was an amazing experience, I am in love with the results of the facial and the mask. I already booked my next appointment!!
About Dr. Luis Rios Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rios Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rios Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rios Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rios Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rios Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rios Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rios Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.