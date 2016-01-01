Overview

Dr. Luis Rivera, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / UNDERGRADUATE SCHOOL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Rivera works at Concentra Urgent Care in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.