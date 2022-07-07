Dr. Luis Roca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Roca, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
South Miami Women's Health7000 SW 62nd Ave Ste 350, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-9644
- South Miami Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Professional, always makes you feel at ease, has always provided the care I need to address my personal needs, knowledgeable and staff just as caring and professional and punctual.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
