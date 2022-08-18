See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Plantation, FL
Dr. Luis Rodriguez, MD

Sports Medicine
4.9 (272)
Map Pin Small Plantation, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Luis Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Luis Rodriguez, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from Luis Razetti School of Medicine/ Universidad Central de Venezuela, Caracas, Venezuela and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Doctors Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Baptist Hospital Of Miami.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Plantation, FL with other offices in Pinecrest, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations

    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 310, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    13101 S Dixie Hwy Ste 400, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Miami Hospital
  • Doctors Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bone Disorders
Elbow Injuries
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • First Health
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Aug 18, 2022
    Very knowledgeable. Gave a full exam to detect my issues Explained my diagnosis perfectly. Gave me good follow up instructions.
    About Dr. Luis Rodriguez, MD

    Sports Medicine
    English, Spanish
    1053559922
    Education & Certifications

    • Primary Care Sports Medicine, UHS Wilson Memorial Hospital, Johnson City, N.Y.
    • Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Florida, Weston, Fla.
    • Luis Razetti School of Medicine/ Universidad Central de Venezuela, Caracas, Venezuela
