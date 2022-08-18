Dr. Luis Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luis Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Luis Rodriguez, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from Luis Razetti School of Medicine/ Universidad Central de Venezuela, Caracas, Venezuela and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Doctors Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 310, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care13101 S Dixie Hwy Ste 400, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable. Gave a full exam to detect my issues Explained my diagnosis perfectly. Gave me good follow up instructions.
About Dr. Luis Rodriguez, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1053559922
Education & Certifications
- Primary Care Sports Medicine, UHS Wilson Memorial Hospital, Johnson City, N.Y.
- Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Florida, Weston, Fla.
- Luis Razetti School of Medicine/ Universidad Central de Venezuela, Caracas, Venezuela
Frequently Asked Questions
