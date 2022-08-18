Overview of Dr. Luis Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Luis Rodriguez, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from Luis Razetti School of Medicine/ Universidad Central de Venezuela, Caracas, Venezuela and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Doctors Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Plantation, FL with other offices in Pinecrest, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.