Dr. Luis Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Luis Rodriguez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
LPG Pediatrics2484 Caring Way Unit D, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (239) 310-5172
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The whole staff since my children have been patient there since [ ]. Haven''t change they are amazing and caring. I thought since he became part of the Lee system the care was going to go down but no same friendly caring doctor.
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1184697781
- U Ped Hosp
- U Ped Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
