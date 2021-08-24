See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Ocala, FL
Dr. Luis Rosario, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Luis Rosario, DDS

Dr. Luis Rosario, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Dr. Rosario works at Ocala Oral Surgery in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosario's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ocala Oral Surgery
    212 S MAGNOLIA AVE, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 517-2420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dentofacial Anomalies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dentofacial Anomalies

Treatment frequency



Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 24, 2021
    This guy is absolutely amazing! I can't recommend him enough.
    — Aug 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Luis Rosario, DDS
    About Dr. Luis Rosario, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245203793
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    Residency
    Internship
    • Naval Dental Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

