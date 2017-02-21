Overview of Dr. Luis Sabogal, MD

Dr. Luis Sabogal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with University Of S Fl College Of Med



Dr. Sabogal works at Luis Sabogal MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.