Dr. Salayandia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luis Salayandia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luis Salayandia, MD
Dr. Luis Salayandia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salayandia's Office Locations
- 1 4532 N Mesa St Ste 2A, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 544-0326
- 2 1387 George Dieter Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 544-0326
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salayandia?
He is a God sent! He takes his time with you and explains everything to you!! If he feels your on the wrong medication he will find the right one!! Thank you so very much for being so patient and kind to me!!
About Dr. Luis Salayandia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1225320278
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
