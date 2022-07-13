Overview

Dr. Luis Salazar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.



Dr. Salazar works at Provida Family Medicine in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Grayslake, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.