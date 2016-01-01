Dr. Luis Sanchez-Robles, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez-Robles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Sanchez-Robles, DPM
Overview of Dr. Luis Sanchez-Robles, DPM
Dr. Luis Sanchez-Robles, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Sanchez-Robles works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sanchez-Robles' Office Locations
-
1
Administration3670 Maguire Blvd Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 275-5440
-
2
Kissimmee819 E Oak St Ste B, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 846-1234Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Orlando Foot and Ankle Clinic - Curry Ford7148 Curry Ford Rd Ste 300, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 275-5440Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez-Robles?
About Dr. Luis Sanchez-Robles, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1073587010
Education & Certifications
- American Association Of Ambulatory Foot Surgery
- St Mary of Nazareth Hospital Center
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez-Robles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez-Robles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez-Robles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez-Robles works at
Dr. Sanchez-Robles has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez-Robles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanchez-Robles speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez-Robles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez-Robles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez-Robles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez-Robles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.