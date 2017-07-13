See All Psychiatrists in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Luis Sandoval, MD

Psychiatry
2.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Luis Sandoval, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Sandoval works at Santa Ana Mammography in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Ana Mammography
    1900 E 4th St, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 223-4589

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Luis Sandoval, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033244660
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Sandoval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandoval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sandoval has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandoval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandoval works at Santa Ana Mammography in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sandoval’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandoval. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandoval.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandoval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandoval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

