Dr. Luis Sandoval, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Sandoval, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Sandoval works at
Locations
Santa Ana Mammography1900 E 4th St, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 223-4589
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
With Kaiser's protocol the ease to see the Doctor is virtually impossible. Truly, it is a pity, Kaiser cannot double the Psychiatric Community in Santa Ana alone to allow patients to see M.D's with more regularity on an as needed basis. Dr. Sandoval is a deep listener and analyst. His strike at the raw nerve, for me, was spot on, allowing one aspect within to perish and another to germinate.
About Dr. Luis Sandoval, MD
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1033244660
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Dr. Sandoval has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandoval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandoval. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandoval.
