Dr. Luis Santamarina, MD
Dr. Luis Santamarina, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Francisco Marroquin, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Olympia Cardiac Surgery Inc. Ps.525 Lilly Rd NE Ste 200, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 493-4510
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- English, Spanish
- 1962452664
- Fairview University Med Center|University Of Mn Med School
- Universidad Francisco Marroquin, Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Santamarina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santamarina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santamarina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santamarina speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Santamarina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santamarina.
