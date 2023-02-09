Overview of Dr. Luis Santamarina, MD

Dr. Luis Santamarina, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Francisco Marroquin, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Providence St. Peter Hospital.



Dr. Santamarina works at Providence Health and Services in Olympia, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.